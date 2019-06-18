As kids, we would flick through every page of the Argos catalogue to choose what toys we wanted, and in 2019 we use Instagram the same way. We're shopping directly through the app and picking up our styling tips from our favourite IG stars. Our latest find? Influencers like Lucy Williams and Monikh are styling their swimwear in a whole new way. A scruffy topknot and a beach towel as a sarong is perfect for the beach, sure – but they’ve made them super wearable away from the coast, too.
It’s all about choosing swimsuits in punchy prints or playful hues and incorporating them into your summer wardrobe. Whether you go for jeans and a nice top, shorts or even a silky slip skirt, we’ve found so many ways to wear a swimsuit this season for any occasion.
From the Rixo polka dot swimsuit you’ll pair with a blazer for work, to the zesty green Three Graces London one-piece that’s ready to wear with split hem trousers and clashing Birkenstocks, there are endless ways to style your poolside one-piece. Click through to see how we're making our summer swimwear work harder.