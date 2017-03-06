First thing first, chaps – there is no cure for the common cold. Nothing that doctors can give you, nothing that your mother can cook, no miracles that can be achieved by putting on a warm pair of socks and wrapping yourself in a blanket.
What you can do, though, is consume one of the foods that have shown some scientific successes in helping to prevent colds, boost your immune system, alleviate some of the horrible symptoms or shorten the overall suffering time.
Don't get your hopes up but hey, it can't hurt, can it?