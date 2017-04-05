8 Flats Every Walking Girl Will Love

We’ve all been programmed to believe that comfort and cuteness are inversely related: The more comfortable a shoe is, the less attractive it must be. The fancier your footwear, the less likely you are to be able to walk in it. So when there's a long day of walking ahead, you probably just reach for the sneakers to keep your dogs from barking by the second set of traffic lights.
But, there are plenty of flats out there made for the walking girls of the world — and they're pretty awesome-looking, too. Dressed up with statement prints and lace-up silhouettes, your most wearable shoes no longer have to be the saddest looking ones in your closet. Click on for 16 cute flats we wish we were wearing right this minute.