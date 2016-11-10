The Closet Staples We Always Buy At Zara, J.Crew & More

Here's the hard financial truth: We can't always afford to buy luxe, impeccably crafted, high-end designer clothing — especially when shopping for items we run through in a snap of a finger. Considering the number of tights that rip each winter (and subsequently end up in the garbage), we shudder at the thought of ruining (and tossing) a pair from Wolford. And that's where the $3 option from CVS comes in.



Of course, it's no secret that fast-fashion stores are our go-to places for basics we wear more times than we can count. Not only are options from places like Zara, H&M, and Forever 21 affordable, they're also dependable. That's why we asked some Refinery29 staffers to spill what they always buy at those aforementioned stores (and a few others, too). Whether it's an on-trend skirt or a good-old pair of underwear, these retailers (and the pieces you can nab at each one) have got you covered.

