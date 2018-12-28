The Best Fashion Memes 2018 Gave Us

From HRH The Queen sitting front row at Richard Quinn's debut London Fashion Week show to Meghan Markle surprising everyone at the Fashion Awards and presenting Clare Waight Keller with her gong, via Prada's Linea Rossa renaissance, Virgil Abloh's appointment at Louis Vuitton, and the Met Gala's holier-than-thou celebration of Heavenly Bodies, it's fair to say that 2018 was a wild year for fashion. Sustainability continued to be high on the agenda, designers kept playing musical chairs, and – perhaps the highlight of the year – the memes were damn good.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best fashion memes from 2018, from a Photoshop genius to a throwback Friends moment come true.