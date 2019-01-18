Ah, January. The awkward post-festive period inevitably throws us into a sartorial spin. The drab weather needn't be an excuse for drab dressing, though – this season is all about living out your maximalist dreams, with colour, print, texture and…fun!
Our style crushes have been channelling their inner child, playing dress-up and taking it all a little less seriously. At SS19, street style was rife with diamanté slogan hair clips (courtesy of Ashley Williams) and pearl barrettes (the Simone Rocha effect, no doubt), while Saks Potts' highly coveted rainbow fur-lined leather coats were a treat for the eyes. Think Polly Pocket, but make it fashion.
A batch of cool but playful labels are bubbling to the surface, ready to inject some energy into our wardrobes, and quite frankly, we’re into it. Not sure where to start? Panic not, we’ve rounded up some of the brightest brands to drag your look into 2019 with aplomb.