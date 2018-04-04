The Best Cleansers For Your Skin Type & Budget

Trendy sheet masks and face mists may come and go (depending on our level of skin-care commitment), but cleansers are forever. They're not the sexiest products on the market, but they're some of the most crucial.
That being said, we don't always take enough time to figure out which formula is compatible with our skin type. And, according to dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, we need to be. "The wrong cleanser can actually harm your skin by causing irritation and inflammation," he says. "In other cases, it may not clean you as effectively as you may need, and [can] leave you feeling oily." Irritation, inflammation, oil — all roads lead to breakouts.
To help you find your cleansing soul mate, we've identified the best ones for your skin type and budget. Click through to find the face wash of your dreams, and let us know your favourite in the comments.