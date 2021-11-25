What We’re Buying First In Net-A-Porter’s Black Friday Sale

And before you know it, the season of gift giving is here, suddenly heralded by the M&S Christmas advert, red coffee cups and your first, delicious taste of mulled wine (seriously, how does it get better year after year?). Before you start thinking about what to buy your mum or how to satisfy that tricky friend – before planning your Secret Santa group, even – it’s important to think about treating yourself. After all, nothing brightens up a long, dark winter like something sparkly or a little more decadent than usual.
Talking all things sparkly and decadent, the Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale is here. It’s one of the only opportunities for mere mortals like myself to shop luxury designs and big brand names, and this year’s event is looking bigger and better than ever. To kickstart your self-treat shop, I’m sharing my own wish list. Spanning designer fashion, bags, shoes and beauty, here’s everything I’m adding to my shopping cart first. Seriously, this is a good ‘un – you’ll spot pieces from Lanvin, Proenza Schouler and Joseph (among others) in the mix.
Advertisement
What is Net-A-Porter doing pre-Black Friday?
This year, Net-A-Porter is kicking off Black Friday a day early, starting its sale on Thursday 25th November.
What discount is Net-A-Porter offering on Black Friday?
For 2021, Net-A-Porter is offering 30% off selected items across the site when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY. This deal starts on Thursday 25th November and runs across the Black Weekend, ending on Cyber Monday (29th November).
Is Net-A-Porter having a Black Friday sale for beauty too?
Yes! Beauty lovers, if you’ve had your eye on a new luxury candle for Christmas or some truly beautiful, designer tools to add to your vanity, now’s your chance to make a saving. Starting on Black Friday itself – 26th November – and running through to the 29th, you’ll get 15% off selected beauty items.
What should I shop for in the Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale?
The Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale is a bit of a kid-in-a-candy-shop moment. With so many iconic brands to choose from, knowing where to begin can be overwhelming. To get you started, here's what we're hoping to see on offer, including dresses, coats and jackets, knitwear, shoes, bags and beauty.
Dresses
Coats and jackets
Knitwear
Shoes
Bags
Beauty
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.