6 Cavolo Nero Recipes For Delicious Italian Comfort Food

For those of you who missed out on a holiday thanks to COVID-19 this summer, who is to say you can't at least enjoy the culinary delights of your favourite country from the safety of your own home?
From the seafood-focused dishes of Crete to Italian pasta dishes, we've spent lockdown bringing you international dishes to help your palate travel, even if you can't.
If it is Italian food you're after, don't worry about the summer ending. September means it's kale season and the yummiest and classiest Italian variety, cavolo nero, is currently in plentiful supply.
Grown in Tuscany, cavolo nero is a staple of wintry Tuscan dishes and is perfect for bringing a pleasant touch of delicious bitterness to comfort foods.
So if you've had loads show up in your veg box, or you're keen to expand your repertoire as the colder weather sets in, we've rounded up the tastiest cavolo nero recipes the internet's got to offer. Click through and get cooking.