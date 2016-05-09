Chunky boots are an item of apparel we much look forward to snuggling back into when we head into colder months, being great with denim, better with tights and ideal paired with a chunky sock. However, if there's one lesson we learnt from the Met Ball last week, it's that a chunky boot really does look excellent with a bare leg.



The boots, largely courtesy of Louis Vuitton, were sported by our favourite red-carpet rule breakers including Selena Gomez and Alicia Vikander. Fierce, platform, pitch black and patent, these boots are made for walking and somehow perfectly complement a dainty dress or a floaty skirt. We couldn't be happier to usher in an alternative to sandals, and we're always down for a wearable heel. Plus, these bad boys will still be your friend come autumn. Win, win, we say.



Here's the most bad-ass boots to invest in now and not take off until next year.