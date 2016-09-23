There’s nothing that quite invokes that nostalgic back-to-school feeling more than the purchase of a pair of autumn shoes – opening the box and peeling back the tissue paper to reveal a shiny new pair, fit for crunching through fallen leaves.



It may once have been a pair of Kickers or some box fresh Clarks Magic Steps, but this season it's the versatile ankle boot that will be your forever friend into cooler climes.



Louis Vuitton led the way for AW16 with an array of lug-soled, high-heeled, lace-front boots. Strong, sturdy and high, this combat style is everything you could want from a boot, designed for an all-conquering woman who has no time to teeter on a stiletto. Elsewhere in Paris, Chanel showed sweet, simple flats with lace details perforating the ankles. The fact is, whatever you’re going to be wearing this season, you’re going to need a pair of ankle boots to go with it. Put your best foot forward in these guys…

