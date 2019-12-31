Our Favourite Books Of 2019 & Why We Loved Them

Did you read as many books as you intended to in 2019? I certainly didn't.
It's tricky. We're all too aware how hard it is to keep up with Netflix, the cinema and those never ending Spotify playlists, let alone that ever growing bed-side library. And though many of us shared the excitement of Margaret Atwood's The Testaments and pored over Bernadine Evaristo's Girl, Woman, Other, there are loads of the other brilliant books that manage to cut through the noise, too.
From the memoir that resonated with personal career experiences to the novel that made one of us cry on the commute - these are the books that R29 read this year, and will have on our minds long into the next.