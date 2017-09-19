Story from Makeup

This Celeb Lipstick Trend Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Mi-Anne Chan
Most of us use the adage "black goes with everything" when talking about clothing because, well, it does. But slap an onyx hue onto your lips and all of a sudden you're deemed "scary," "daring," or "unapproachable." Well, we're here to prove the haters wrong. In fact, if you ask us, the same age-old fashion adage applies to makeup.
"I love matte black lipstick, such a bold and arrogant shade, [it] frames every word that leaves my mouth," says Lydia Pang, daily black lipstick-wearer and creative director at Refinery29. "It underlines everything I say. Caps lock, full stop, bolded — it pronounces on my behalf."
For those used to sporting bright reds and pinks, it's may feel like a leap to purchase your first tube of black. But trust us when we say that the lipstick shade is as flattering as it is edgy — just ask all the celebs who've been donning the shade IRL and on the red carpet lately.
Don't believe us? We've rounded up seven examples in the slides ahead.

