Most of us use the adage "black goes with everything" when talking about clothing because, well, it does. But slap an onyx hue onto your lips and all of a sudden you're deemed "scary," "daring," or "unapproachable." Well, we're here to prove the haters wrong. In fact, if you ask us, the same age-old fashion adage applies to makeup.
"I love matte black lipstick, such a bold and arrogant shade, [it] frames every word that leaves my mouth," says Lydia Pang, daily black lipstick-wearer and creative director at Refinery29. "It underlines everything I say. Caps lock, full stop, bolded — it pronounces on my behalf."
For those used to sporting bright reds and pinks, it's may feel like a leap to purchase your first tube of black. But trust us when we say that the lipstick shade is as flattering as it is edgy — just ask all the celebs who've been donning the shade IRL and on the red carpet lately.
Don't believe us? We've rounded up seven examples in the slides ahead.