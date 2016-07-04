10 Black Heels You Can Wear Anytime, Anywhere

Closets are an ever-evolving space that tend to change more often than your profile picture. But amidst the current trendy items, the sentimental — if not outdated — pieces, and the coveted designer scores, is a collection of tried-and-true staples: white button-downs, simple boot-cut jeans, a black moto jacket. There's also a lineup of requisite shoes needed to top off any look.
Beating out your ankle boots and worn-in white trainers in versatility is a pair of LBHs (little black heels) whose soles you may have worn out...more than once. Black heels have always been a shining beacon for the motto "what works, works" — and they're the perfect finishing touch for every event and dress, ever.
From your office desk to a first date, owning a solid set of black heels that will have your back in every situation is a must. And while there's no harm in sticking to your plain patent pumps, we've rounded up a few alternatives that prove opting for this reliable staple doesn't mean you have to play it safe.