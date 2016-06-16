Groucho Marx once said this about reading: "I find television very educating. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book.” While we're not about to claim to be as erudite, or, frankly, as snobbish as ol' Marx, we do miss reading – an awful lot in fact.



It is so rare to find the chance to sit and read a book. It's something that's so important, and so often falls down the list of our priorities. To give anything an hour of our undivided attention seems nothing short of a luxury. And it's something we can redress on our equally rare holidays.



As we give ourselves time to slow down and unwind, reminding us of the joys of a finely crafted book is a pleasure so enjoyable and unique to each reader, that it's hard to explain.

