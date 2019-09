Meet Bermuda, The Most Controversial CGI Influencer On Instagram

In his YouTube vlogs , Blawko says his real name is Ronald Fucking Blawko – "My legal middle name is Fucking. The people that built me thought that was very funny." The creators are clearly having fun with their CGI puppets, who, like flesh and blood influencers, get work through #sponsored content, feature in editorials for the likes of Vogue, and hold honorary job titles at irreverent fashion magazines (Miquela is the arts editor of Dazed Beauty). Like post-modern Banksys, the creators chose to remain anonymous initially, watching with amusement as various tech companies reported on their movements like excited Pokémon players. At first, the story went that Miquela and Blawko were created by a tech startup called Brud and Bermuda was created by a rival company called Cain Intelligence, but then Bermuda hacked Miquela’s account and it was revealed that…there is no Cain Intelligence, with Brud proudly claiming Bermuda as its very own problem child. Their identities have since been revealed as Trevor McFedries and Sara Decou. McFedries previously worked as a DJ, producer and director for the likes of Katy Perry. Decou was listed in Forbes' "30 Under 30" and her current job title at Brud is Chief of Stuff.