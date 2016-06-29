Men's fashion week only just finished in Paris and couture looms next week but before then it's all eyes on Germany for Berlin Fashion Week AW16.
From Veronika Heilbrunner's lesson in rocking a slip dress to our very own German fashion team's take on trends, here we've rounded up the best looks outside the shows to inspire your summer wardrobe.
