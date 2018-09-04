These holes weren’t merely for our insecure thumbs, either. No, they also allowed us to partake in the revolutionary act of shoving an earphone through said hole in order to lean on your hand during geography and listen to the seven songs you had on your MP3 player that could only hold seven songs and which you would update every day after a Limewire download sesh (although you’d never delete Lady_Marmalade_Mya_Missy_Elliott_Christina_Pink_Moulin.mp3), which your mum got you from Asda and which came in one of those dreadful plastic packages that you desperately tried to tear through — teeth, nails, nail clippers — only to prove futile, upon which you were forced to get up and go to the kitchen and get a pair of scissors to cut through aforementioned plastic packaging to get to your MP3 player on which you would listen to seven songs in geography.