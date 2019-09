Even if a family member isn't coming right out and asking why you're still single , you might feel the need to be on the defensive about your romantic life. This is totally normal. "This is the time of year when everyone seems to want to put their relationships on display, especially on social media," says Megan Stubbs , a certified sexologist. "This can be overwhelming, because it can make you feel like you're expected to also have something to show off." Which could explain why you mentioned your "partner" in casual conversation with your uncle, when really you were talking about a fuck buddy you stopped texting two weeks ago.