If you're still feeling anxious, there are plenty of things to do to soothe your nerves. Dr. Van Kirk suggests going out for a run or gifting yourself something big around the holidays. "Who says it has to be a partner who treats you?" she says. Also, remember that you can totally opt out of holiday invites when you feel like your anxiety is fixing to spike. "You have to decide what these holidays mean to you," Dr. Van Kirk says. "They don't necessarily have to be traditional." Stubbs also suggests a similar tactic. "Surround yourself with people who support you and make you feel good about yourself," she says. Friendsgiving, anyone?