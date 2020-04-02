The Beginner Arm Workout You Can Do At Home

There's a quote from the TV drama Desperate Housewives that's stuck with me for years: "I have the upper body strength of a kitten." The phrase was originally employed by fictitious former model Gabrielle Solis, but I use it constantly. I say it when I can't open pickle jars, and when I'm trying to get out of carrying grocery bags from the car to the house. I once said it to my trainer who chuckled and said, "Then do 10 more reps."