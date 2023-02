The Trend For Bedhead Hair Is So Out Of Touch

Thankfully, modern Black haircare brands are championing inclusivity within the hair space, ensuring that looking after your hair (as well as styling it) is a positive experience. Just look at BREAD Beauty Supply . One of its key goals is to make frizz cool, as it is often seen as something to get rid of when it comes to curly hair especially. "At BREAD, we say that 'lazy girl hair' is for everyone," brand founder Maeva Heim told me. We must consider all coils and curls, and in the bedhead trend there is definitely room for more than one hair type. "My tightly coiled hair styled in a messy bun isn't going to look the same as someone with straight hair in a messy bun," said Maeva, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be welcome.