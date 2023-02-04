The Trend For Bedhead Hair Is So Out Of Touch

Here's the thing: existing in the UK with afro hair is complicated at best. Many people, myself included, have had to deal with discrimination at school and in the workplace merely for wearing our hair in its natural state. Thanks to these lived experiences, not to mention the pressure of having to hold ourselves to white beauty standards, Black women often feel as though they must always have their hair done to be palatable, whether that be pressed or braided, for example. Paradoxically, white women are given the grace to do whatever they want with their hair, which includes embracing the bedhead look. So is it really cool or is it simply out of touch in 2023?