While it may seem that these collaborations are simply cool conversation-starters for the brand, there’s more to it than that. Increasingly, beauty is serving as an affordable gateway to the ‘designer’ world. Whether it’s a candle wrapped in wallpaper that you wouldn't otherwise be able to afford or a palette displaying a Sarah Moon image, owning it makes you part of the in-crowd – and you’re not having to fork out for an original artwork. Moreover, in the age of Instagram, where just about everyone is creating elaborate images at an alarming rate, it makes sense, perhaps, to smudge the line between makeup artistry and fine art.