One brand adopting this "more innovative approach" is Nars , whose founder François Nars has partnered with esteemed creatives such as fashion photographers Steven Klein and, most recently, Sarah Moon . The latter has a relatively small cult following but for François Nars, that was a risk worth taking. "I select people whom I love and admire," he said in a statement. "These people influenced me to become a makeup artist and a photographer, I was obsessed with their work, trying to figure out how they did the makeup and how lighting was used – it had an enormous impact on my life. That’s why it’s so exciting to do these collaborations.” Nars’ overwhelming respect for Moon meant that the collaborative process was a team effort from start to finish: “Sarah sent thousands of incredible images and we came up with a concept together.” The finished edit, which was inspired by the 1927 film Metropolis, was photographed by Moon, and the collection’s palettes – which are exquisite – went on to be the brand’s bestsellers over the entire year.