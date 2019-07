The Left Behind Is A Conflicting New Drama That Humanises The Far Right

He says one of the reference points that informed the film is a book by Hilary Pilkington , who embedded herself within an English Defence League group for three years. "When you look at that group of people that she worked with for all that time, 75% of them were all unemployed or in that bullshit gig economy where they don’t know one hour from the next, whether they’re going to be working or have any rights, which is now what loads of working people have. Most people didn’t have proper housing, they’re all furious because they’ve been on the waiting lists for council housing and as they saw it, migrants would come along and because those people were in greater need they’d get priority. So the thing you’d hear over and over again from people sympathetic to those ideas is 'we’re second class citizens'. There’s a structural class pattern that provides a breeding ground for those kind of ideas and that’s really one of the things we wanted to look at in the film."