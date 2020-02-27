“It’s A Killing Eve-Type Relationship”: What Does It Take To Make A True Crime Podcast?

"It is so much a story of now," says Catt, who has worked as a radio producer with the BBC since 2012. "It’s a sort of hyper version of all these trends that we’re seeing anyway – a distrust in the mainstream media; huge dissatisfaction and suspicion about the banking world after the financial crisis. Then there’s the hype and the fear of missing out on technology, and how easy it is to construct credibility online these days. It managed to tap into all those things."