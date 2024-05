Before applying anything, I prepped my nails by filing and buffing them to perfection.I always buff before nail polish to remove any traces of old polish, dirt, and oil and to ensure smooth, even application.Out of the shades, I picked Medium — a sheer, warm beige . I own several other Butter London polishes , which were definitely less pigmented than the lacquers — which wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. One coat added a barely-there tint, and two created a milky glaze of colour. After letting both coats dry completely, I followed Butter London ’s instructions and sealed everything in with a top coat. The result? Clean, impossibly glossy and totally chic nails that couldn’t have been easier to achieve at home. (The brand recommends adding another coat after a few days to “refresh” and extend the treatment benefits, but I found that the colour lasted almost a full week with only a bit of chipping and reduced shine.) Reviewers mentioned that the shades skew a bit warm (I found this was only noticeable with two coats), so if you have very cool undertones, I might recommend a single coat instead.