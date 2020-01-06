It's that time again, folks. Just a few days into the new year and the Golden Globes are already over and done with and awards season is well underway. Before the full list of nominees for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards is announced, we've been given the shortlist of actors up for the coveted Rising Star award – and our excitement for the February ceremony has just been kicked up a notch.
The Farewell star Awkwafina is among the five up-and-coming actors to receive a nomination, less than 24 hours after taking home her first Golden Globe for Best Actress (musical or comedy) and making history as the first Asian woman to win the accolade.
Also known for her 2018 breakout roles in Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, the last couple of years have been pivotal for the actress and anticipation for what she'll do next couldn't be any higher.
Kaitlyn Dever joins Awkwafina on the shortlist after her standout performance alongside Beanie Feldstein in Olivia Wilde's Booksmart last year. And I doubt any of us will ever forget Dever's incredible performance as Marie Adler in Netflix's Unbelievable.
Also nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star award is Micheal Ward for his lead role in Blue Story, which came shortly after he wowed audiences in the long-awaited third season of Top Boy. He's joined by Jack Lowden who, before starring in Fighting With My Family, you'll recognise from the BBC's adaptation of The Long Song and Dunkirk back in 2017. Kelvin Harrison Jr. receives a well-deserved nomination, too, for his performance in the critically acclaimed Waves, which is due to hit UK cinemas later this month.
The 2020 nominees were announced by broadcaster Edith Bowman and actor (and previous Rising Star nominee) Tom Hiddleston and BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry on Monday morning.
Last year's winner was Black Panther star Letitia Wright, who joined the likes of Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Jack O'Connell and Will Poulter who had previously received the honour.
Although this year's shortlist was chosen by a group of jurors from across the film industry, the Rising Star award is the only accolade voted for by the public. The winner will be announced at the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday 2nd February 2020, this year marking the 15th anniversary of the Rising Star award.
The full list of nominees for the 2020 EE Rising Star award:
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
