If Sex Isn't Good At First, Is Your Relationship Doomed? (Spoiler: No.)

It’s also no surprise he thinks sex should be effortless on the first try. Think of all the sex you’ve seen depicted in pop culture. Now try to come up with examples of when you’ve seen two people have an awkward, bumbling first sexual connection that requires patience, direct communication, and multiple tries. I’m thinking of one right now — from Jane the Virgin . Maybe you can come up with a different example. But I bet we can all agree that this kind of realistic depiction is the exception and not the rule. Instead, media constantly sells us the idea that sex is instant and easy. That when it’s right, two people just wordlessly click into a sexual mind-meld, where they’re both psychic about what the other wants, where nobody ever feels awkward about their body or their boundaries or how to sexily take off their socks, and every orgasm is simultaneous.