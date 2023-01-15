These Baby Names Are “Going Extinct” In The UK

Baby names are fascinating because they reflect the world around us – sometimes in surprising ways – as well as our aspirations.
But inevitably, as some names gain in popularity, others fall out of fashion. Last year, for the first time since 1996, Jack wasn't one of the most popular baby names in England and Wales.
With this in mind, it's interesting to check out a list of baby names that are apparently "going extinct" in the UK. Compiled by Baby Centre, the list features names that appeared in precisely zero birth registrations in 2022, but which did appear in birth registrations in previous years.
Among the names facing extinction are several associated with the so-called "boomer" generation – including Shirley, Nigel, Cliff and Deirdre. Meanwhile, several names associated with the '70s including Farrah and Rhett also appear on the list. However, according to the experts, this doesn't necessarily mean that prospective parents should rule them out
"While these names might have fallen out of fashion, they could make a great choice for your newborn," says Baby Centre's Lorna Marsh. "They’re familiar but it's unlikely there will be another boy or girl with the same name in your child’s class. So if you’re looking for cool and unique choices, you might want to put Farrah and Rhett on your shortlists."
Perhaps surprisingly given its less than flattering connotations, the name Karen doesn't appear on the extinction list. According to Baby Centre, its popularity is "dwindling", but it's not being shunned by new parents entirely.
The girls' names at risk of going extinct in the UK:
Barbie
Britney
Carrie
Deirdre
Farrah
Gail
Gayatri
Katrina
Kelly
Lindsey
Shania
Sheila
Shirley
Stacey
Tegan
The boys' names at risk of going extinct in the UK:
Baxter
Bill
Brent
Clement
Cliff
Giles
Harold
Kamran
Maximillian
Nigel
Quinton
Rashid
Rhett
Saul
Wallace
