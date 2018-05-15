I Finally 'Get' The Genius Of Azzedine Alaïa

I have a confession. I was shamefully, deeply unfashionably late to the cult of Azzedine Alaïa. The Tunisian designer – who arrived in France as a refugee in 1956 (during the Algerian War of Independence), and passed away there late last year – was a master couturier and singular fashion visionary. The very last true couturier, some say, because he continued to make most everything himself, from the patterns right through to the final touches. The problem is, I was a teenager in the 1990s. It was a time when celebrities from a variety of alphabetical strata were in thrall to his iconic bandage dress – a ‘body conscious’, form-fitting style crafted from banded, elasticated fabric that wraps around the body like a bandage. It was such an instant design classic that, of course, everyone copied it. Azzedine’s former student Hervé Léger even claims to have originated the body-con look (he undoubtedly popularised it), and the high street eventually chimed in with an enthusiastic plethora of lumpy, saggy knockoffs.