The Instagram Account Calling Out The Rubbish Men You Date

"There’s one with a guy saying, 'I'm sad that I made you sad so make me feel less sad about making you sad'," she says. "That to me was so obvious. That's just a portrait of my life – every relationship. So I quickly put it up and people went mad, 140,000 likes. Then I drew a guy singing, 'Come buy my baguettes', and only 6,500 people liked it. But I've gotten less sensitive about that. If I want 20,000 likes, I'll post an award about a man not making you come. If I put a nuanced reflection on the world, no one cares."