Autumn’s Biggest Handbag Trends Are A Mix Of Practical And Fun

Are you buying practical fashion for our new at-home lifestyle (matching sweatsuits, house dresses, etc.), or pieces that lift your mood (something to encourage you to get out of those joggers)? No need to decide because the runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris had plenty of both — and that includes accessories. In fact, most of the Autumn 2020 handbag trends fell somewhere in between utilitarian and mood-boosting.
The new slate of bags has something for everyone — ranging from supersized totes that can fit all the supplies we need to carry in the time of a pandemic, to furry handbags in vibrant colours that we can’t wait to wear outside when temperatures drop.
Whether you’re on a hunt for a new bag to eventually take to work or one to wear on your daily walks today, ahead, the five trends from Autumn 2020 runways that caught our eye and the bags you can shop now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.