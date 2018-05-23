Meet The Winners Of The ASOS Fashion Discovery Competition

This investment will allow me to push my brand out there, reaching more consumers than I could before. I can open my online store and produce stock so it’s available to purchase right away. I am excited to produce my next collection, I have so many ideas. I also want to look into having my first presentation. The mentoring is so invaluable to me. I am by nature a creative, so having the opportunity to discuss my brand and how to grow it with experienced mentors will give me such an important education that I feel I have been lacking! The whole prize fund has opened so many doors, and I plan to walk through all of them!