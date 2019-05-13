There’s no better feeling than trawling through your local charity shop, spending less than a tenner and walking away with a boxy leather jacket that looks like it’s been snapped up straight from Alexander Wang's SS19 catwalk. That said, the needle-in-a-haystack approach isn’t the most relaxing way to shop. So what if we said all the joy of that one-of-a-kind find (and sustainable, to boot) could be recreated without the stress?
That’s right thrifters: brace yourselves. ASOS Marketplace has hit us with some good news – the retail giant has launched a curated selection of the finest vintage pieces in collaboration with Oxfam, Traid and Barnardo's, starting at just £15. And if that didn’t send your mind into a vintage-filled daze, its latest venture is available to shop now and more drops will be coming across the summer – just in time for festival season.
Each charity will have an online boutique selling everything from leather goods that will have you receiving envious stares on your daily commute to retro tees that will make you feel as though you’ve just stepped out of Back To The Future (in the best possible way obviously) while supporting a worthy cause.
The best bit? In order to ensure all charities involved are able to make the most revenue from the online boutiques, 100% of all proceeds will go directly to each of them. No cut for ASOS.
We’re already prepping our budget for a summer spent trudging through muddy fields, seeing our favourite artists live (hiya Stormzy on Glasto main stage) and drinking copious amounts of flat beer; it seems only fitting that we have a sustainable, one-of-a-kind wardrobe to match.
