The Unexpected Trend That's Selling Out On ASOS

No place but ASOS sells basically every trend our minds can dream up. But when we asked our friends at the e-tailer what's flying off the shelves, we were surprised to hear that bodysuits are the trend ASOS shoppers are loving at the moment; the brand says these one-piece wonders have been selling so much, it's consistently restocking and adding new styles.



"Body[suit] sales have been performing really well globally, and we are having success across all colours (white to orange), fabric bases (ribs to mesh), styling (casual to super sexy), and all sizes," Vanessa Spence, ASOS' womenswear design director, tells Refinery29. "This is definitely a trend that we can see continuing into next season...there was still a massive catwalk presence at the fall '16 shows and new ways to reinvent them. We have exciting new fabrics, details, and prints that we are experimenting with for fall/winter, but will also sell the classic bodies which have always been so popular," she adds.



