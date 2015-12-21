The Only Thing That Helps Me Sleep Is Listening To Russian Women Whisper

I’ve endured insomnia, brought on by anxiety, since I was about six. Back then I couldn’t sleep because I was scared of monsters and ghosts, so I’d make my older brother hold my hand across the gap between our single beds, which made me feel protected and helped me to relax enough to fall asleep. I was six and he was eight. Sweetly, he continued to do this until I was about 10 and he was 12, even though it was obviously very lame. Then he moved into another bedroom so I had to find new ways of managing my fear. Sadly, my mother is not Russian. So, I would go into my parents’ bedroom nightly at 2am, 3am, 4am with, “Muuuuuuum, I can’t sleep”, resulting in a lot of days off school, falling asleep in lessons, and getting told off for not concentrating.