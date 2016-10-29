So pretty. Where is it?

In Japan, two hours outside of Tokyo. It covers around 23 acres of land — that’s a LOT of flowers.



What are all the flowers?

Wisteria, or fuji as they’re known in Japanese, which are native to Japan, China and the east coast of the U.S. They play a big part in Japanese culture and are known to be one of the most ancient noted flowering trees in the region. Ashikaga Flower Park has over 350 wisterias in a tonal array of pink, purple, blue, and white. People come to see the best purple wisteria in the whole of Japan.



The star of the show?

There’s one giant fuji tree that’s over 100-years old. Its old flower-filled branches are supported to create a big, beautiful canopy of tumbling flowers that’s one of the prettiest things you’ll ever see.



It sounds so perfect. Tell me more.

There are also three huge wisteria trellises that extend for more than 1000m2, and a separate rare double-petaled wisteria trellis. Then, there’s an 80m tunnel of white flowers, and even more in their baby stages.



Is it always so crazy beautiful?

The real beauty of the park is when the wisteria are in full bloom which tends to be at the beginning of May, a couple of weeks later than the full floral bloom in Tokyo.



How do I get to see it?

As gloriously beautiful as it is, the park doesn’t see that many international visitors (which probably explains why you don’t see it all over Instagram all the time.) That said, obviously you can visit, it’s a two-hour train ride out of Tokyo.

