It's an unusual time right now, with the UK – like much of the world – on lockdown as the government attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That means (a temporary) goodbye to all the big fashion ideas we had for spring and an enthusiastic hello to loungewear. If, like us, your existing loungewear consists of old joggers and holey leggings, why not invest the money you'd otherwise be spending on travel and dinners with friends in some box fresh comfort 'fits?
Even though we won’t be leaving the house for a while (other than for exercise and food shopping), that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t feel good working and playing at home. Ahead, R29 staff choose the comfiest and cosiest pieces, from Birkenstock slippers to Aries sweatshirts, to get them through the lockdown.