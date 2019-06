Everything You Need To Know Before Getting A Gel-X Manicure

Typically, getting the latter look requires help from extensions — our nails don't grow into coffin-shaped tips overnight and, even if they do, our natural nails would break off within minutes. Luckily, there are many ways to get instant length, including acrylic powder and press-on tips, but another celebrity-favourite option is the Gel-X System by Aprés Nails . Fans of the product like how natural the extensions look and feel, which is also why it's a popular pick for celebrity manicurists like Mar y Sol Inzerillo. She's been using the system since 2016 on herself and her famous clients, including Janelle Monáe Elle Fanning , Candice Swanepoel, and Ashley Graham . But before you hop on the Gel-X bandwagon, we broke down everything there is to know about the system, ahead.