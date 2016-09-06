You might not know Apphia Michael but you should. Apphia's Instagram is a delightful mix of her beyond cute children (two-and-a-half year old Tallis and 6 month-old Byron), and the rest of her super stylish life. Her babe of a husband, George, makes the odd appearance and elsewhere you'll find stunning interiors, all delivered with her distinct minimalist style.
If having a monochrome colour palette seems a little harsh for the subject matter, which is basically her family life, you'd be surprised at how much joy and life comes through in the images. Apphia, a journalist and stylist clearly has a good eye.
Click through to get a snapshot of Apphia's beautiful life.
You can follow Apphia on Instagram here.
