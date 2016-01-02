8 Women Share Their True Feelings On Anal Sex

Backdoor entry is a deal-breaker for many women — a no-way, no-how, entirely off-limits scenario. Still, more than a third of women (36.3%) surveyed in a recent study from the Journal of Sexual Medicine reported having tried anal sex; 13.2% reported having had it within the past 12 months.
For some women, like me, anal sex can be a mind-blowing addition to the bedroom. I’ve never had an orgasm based on anal sex alone, but it’s been a welcome precursor to vaginal penetration and other below-the-belt play. The most intense orgasms I’ve had — ever — have involved some combo of simultaneous vaginal penetration, clit stimulation, and ass play.
The key, for me, is to have a patient partner — one whom I trust. And plenty of lube. I need to be fully relaxed, lubed, and ready. And even then, sometimes it just doesn’t work. Usually, I’d say you can never have too much of a good thing, but size can also be an issue. (Just ask my ex, whose nickname was “Horse Cock.” Awesome intercourse, agonising anal sex.)
So, who’s actually doing it? I talked with six women about what they really think about anal sex. They didn't hold back.
For some women, like me, anal sex can be a mind-blowing addition to the bedroom. I’ve never had an orgasm based on anal sex alone, but it’s been a welcome precursor to vaginal penetration and other below-the-belt play. The most intense orgasms I’ve had — ever — have involved some combo of simultaneous vaginal penetration, clit stimulation, and ass play.
The key, for me, is to have a patient partner — one whom I trust. And plenty of lube. I need to be fully relaxed, lubed, and ready. And even then, sometimes it just doesn’t work. Usually, I’d say you can never have too much of a good thing, but size can also be an issue. (Just ask my ex, whose nickname was “Horse Cock.” Awesome intercourse, agonising anal sex.)
So, who’s actually doing it? I talked with six women about what they really think about anal sex. They didn't hold back.