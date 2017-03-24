How These Teenage Girls Changed Over 3 Years

Jenny: Definitely. There were times when we were filming that we wanted to shake her. But I relate so much to Ginger because part of it is thinking you’re more grown-up than you are but, more than that, being asked to be more grown-up than you are. Ginger was only 18, she didn’t go to college and a lot of her friends did and were acting 18 and trying to figure out who they were, and she was looked at as though, 'You didn’t go to college so you need to get a job and act like the rest of us who are 30-year-olds' and I think that’s a lot to ask of an 18-year-old. It was isolating for her to be left and not have a plan, and she was unable to self-motivate 'cause she was being critical of herself and she was stuck in a rut.