The most astonishing parts of the film are not footage from the shows – though they are truly incredible – but the piecing together of Lee’s unlikely journey to the top. "I wasn't very good at school," he says in one recording, explaining, "I was always drawing clothes." Despite the very real boundaries of class, Lee saw a route to make his dreams come true, and worked doggedly to pursue it. There were no shortcuts. He trained as a tailor’s apprentice, working on Savile Row in London, then at a theatre costumier, before flying to Italy (without a contact) to find a job in an atelier there, which he did, working as an assistant to Romeo Gigli. When he returned to the UK, he was accepted onto the storied MA Fashion course at Central Saint Martins, but without any financial aid, so his aunt helped to pay the fees. As a voice in the trailer says: "No one discovered Alexander McQueen. Alexander McQueen discovered himself."