Alexa Chung's YouTube Channel Will Give A Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Her World

In 2008 Alexa Chung had us all chopping shaggy fringes into our hair; in 2011 she made us buy brogues. In 2015 we tried to mimic her Hunter wellies-and-sequins festival combination, and since 2017 she's had us drooling over her dreamy eponymous fashion brand, Alexachung. Now, to the applause of fans both within and outside the industry, the OG sartorial star is launching her own YouTube channel.
Announced via Instagram in a video featuring a deadpan Chung surrounded by a marching band (yep, really), the channel offers fans a playful behind-the-scenes glimpse into Chung's life, revealing what makes her tick as a designer.
Advertisement
"I am so happy that I can finally announce the launch of my official YouTube channel," Chung said in a statement. "[It] will be the new home of original, unfiltered content and a place which I hope will inspire my community through a host of videos spanning fashion, travel, art and self-expression."
"Alexa Chung is one of my favourite people," said Derek Blasberg, YouTube's fashion and beauty director, after the announcement was made. "Of course, she’s stylish, but she’s also quirky, witty, and has a unique perspective on just about everything. When I came to YouTube, she was one of the first people I thought of to be a partner, and I can’t wait to see what she does with us. I’m honoured to be a part of bringing this to life and know that her fans are really going to enjoy this new behind-the-scenes look into the world of Alexa Chung."
Following an introduction, Chung's first full-length video will be released on 7th May and will offer a look at her custom Alexachung dress for this year's highly anticipated Met Gala, on the theme "Camp: Notes On Fashion".
Chung's previous television experience (she hosted Channel 4's Popworld in 2006 and MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung in 2009) means she's a dab hand at presenting. If the announcement video is anything to go by, we reckon there's a whole lot of binge-worthy content (plus that signature British humour) on the way. All hail Queen Alexa!
Advertisement