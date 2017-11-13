We Had Chelsea Handler Call Alexa Chung — & Here's What They Talked About

At first glance, Chelsea Handler and Alexa Chung might seem a slightly strange pairing for an interview. But, ahh, like leather and lace, it’s the unexpected nature of this power combo that makes it so good. And while they are each, in their own way, dominating the conversation in different worlds — Handler, with the announcement that she’s ending her weekly Netflix talk show to focus on activism, a new book, and a political documentary, and Chung, with the much-anticipated launch of the second collection from her eponymous fashion label, Alexachung — there are a few important things that the defiant entertainer and rebellious style icon are absolutely aligned on. Like, say, the fact that men should never wear sweatpants outside of the house. (As Handler puts it, “Not only can we see your penis, we can see your balls. It's disgusting.”) Both women are also firm believers in harnessing the regular goodness of 20-minute disco naps, ditching the traditional markers of adult womanhood, and, well....sarcasm. Plenty of it.
That final point is why we convinced these two who live thousands of miles apart to have a nice, old-fashioned phone call to discuss everything from the aforementioned sweatpants to sexual harassment and (maybe) future babies. After eavesdropping on their call, we can officially confirm that funny and fashion are yet another under-rated combo that yields magical results...
