Fresh off the back of her London Fashion Week debut, Alexa Chung has more exciting news for us: thanks to her sell-out collaboration with Superga back in March, she’s joined forces with the footwear brand once again to produce a capsule line for autumn.
This time around the collection is made up of thicker soles, richer fabrics, and vibrant colours - all the sartorial markers of a cold British autumn - with bowling-style shoes and green rain-proof booties sat alongside sumptuous suedes and velvets.
Chung has worked with the brand since 2011, when she became an ambassador for Superga. “To work with Superga was an amazing experience," she explains. "Now, for the second time, I’m launching my collection. I really enjoyed creating for the brand and adding a piece of myself into the designs. I hope that everyone loves them as much as I enjoyed making them.”
Launching today, we’ve chosen our favourite styles and compiled get-ups that’ll see you through from the last days of summer to the peak of winter. Click through to see how we’re styling Alexa Chung x Superga round two.