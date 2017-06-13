If you feel like you generally have a hold on your drinking habits but tend to get overwhelmed when you have to drink at a social function, Dr. Smith suggests making a plan before you dive into that cocktail party. "Put yourself in situations which minimise chances of problems," he says. That doesn't necessarily mean you don't go to the party — it just means, for example, giving yourself permission to go for a walk instead of having another drink, having a glass of water between drinks, or going with a group of friends who you trust and feel comfortable around. And another timeless piece of wisdom that bears repeating: If drinking isn't your idea of fun, you don't have to do it just because everyone else is — especially if it just makes you nervous.