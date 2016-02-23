If you're off on your hols, then it's always nice to stay in a chic apartment. But these Airbnb rentals really bring a whole new meaning to stylish interiors. Matching up some of the best catwalk looks from spring/summer 16 with Airbnb listings around the globe, they are a must for the fash set looking for a getaway.
Best of all, you're not restricted to New York, London, Milan and Paris; you can rent these properties everywhere from Budapest to Florence, Copenhagen to Osaka.
In thrall to Vicky B's gingham dresses? Then try this stylish loft in Bangkok. A fan of Naeem Khan's sumptuous prints? A castle in the Loire Valley awaits you.
Click through for some seriously fashionable apartment browsing.
Best of all, you're not restricted to New York, London, Milan and Paris; you can rent these properties everywhere from Budapest to Florence, Copenhagen to Osaka.
In thrall to Vicky B's gingham dresses? Then try this stylish loft in Bangkok. A fan of Naeem Khan's sumptuous prints? A castle in the Loire Valley awaits you.
Click through for some seriously fashionable apartment browsing.