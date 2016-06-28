

Of course, this can lead to that other great age-related crisis: the mid-life one. “This occurs when people feel trapped – perhaps by a well-paying job that they hate, a house or a partner. They don’t know how to deal with it, so they distract themselves with activities like partying, buying a sports car or having an affair.” Or, as writer Joseph Campbell once put it: “Mid-life crisis is what happens when you climb to the top of the ladder and discover it’s against the wrong wall.”



To help ourselves, we need to make sure that we’re focusing on what genuinely makes us happy, rather than simply soaking up different messages about where we ‘should’ be. Earning six figures when all you really want to do is express your creativity is the classic one, but it works the other way too – rejecting the corporate world, then realising you’d actually prefer a bit of financial stability and the chance to buy wine that’s not on offer. It’s important to really listen to yourself and work it out.



Secondly, stop being so damn hard on yourself. Not having finished (ok, not even started) that novel or founded that start-up by the age of 30 most certainly does not make you a failure. “Take a step back and look at [your life] in the round,” encourages Hilda. “If we appreciate the blessings we do have – health, strong family relationships – it can help dissolve our feelings of inadequacy, or at least put them into the context of a bigger picture that shows a very accomplished person.”



Remember that merely having the opportunity to pursue your dreams is a huge privilege. And many people around the world will never even get to experience growing old.



Lastly, although it’s always good to be ambitious, setting yourself strict goals about what to achieve by certain ages means you risk putting yourself in a box and missing different opportunities along the way. After all, life’s a journey – as I think I saw another Pinterest quote say – so settle down and enjoy the ride.

