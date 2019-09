I remember being 15 and flicking through magazines; every time I came across an interview with a pop singer or TV star, I’d frantically skim-read – not to find out their ideal boy or girlfriend, or their skincare routine, but to check their age. Then, I’d mentally calculate the years between us, working out how long I had left to ‘make it’.For almost all of my life, I’ve felt an intense, suffocating pressure to achieve everything I want before my youth slips away. 35 has always been my deadline date, looming large in my mind. And over the years, I’ve noticed friends expressing similar worries. Landmark birthdays – 21, 25 and now, the mammoth 30 – are greeted with sighs rather than celebration. We’re all getting older, we haven’t done enough with our lives – we’re running out of time.Where do these feelings come from? And why do they intensify so acutely as we approach 30 – which is still, realistically, only about a third of the way through most of our lives?The rise of anxiety among millennials is no secret – one in six young people will now experience an anxiety condition at some point in their lives. And, according to psychotherapist Hilda Burke , milestone birthdays such as 30 can turn even the most chilled among us into quivering wrecks thanks to the significance our culture has placed on them.“We have deeply ingrained cultural norms surrounding ages,” she tells me. “Milestones such as 30 are significant because we have collectively endowed them with certain meanings and achievements. It’s good to check in with ourselves and ask if we’re on the right path, but often when people have this [pre-30] crisis it’s because they’re measuring themselves up to what they perceive as ‘the norm’.”I think the media focus on young, shiny role models has warped my sense of a normal level of success to achieve in your 20s. Reading about Lena Dunham recently turning 30 left me wondering what the hell I’ve been doing for the last decade. YouTubers are building multi-million-dollar empires at the same age I was getting smashed on alcopops and snogging boys whose names I can’t remember. And don't even get me started on Tavi Gevinson.Journalism and other creative careers can be particularly painful if you’re susceptible to this type of thinking. Unlike fields such as medicine or law, which involve a slow, steady climb to positions of prestige, it’s not impossible for canny 21-year-olds to land a national paper byline or hook a seemingly out-of-their-league job. Seeing your peers achieving dizzying heights on a daily basis (or so it may seem) can spark all kinds of crazy comparison. More than once, I’ve gone to apply for a magazine job only to find myself stalking the staff’s LinkedIn profiles a couple of hours later, obsessively calculating their ages via their graduation years.But, I suspect, these people grab our attention precisely because they’re remarkable, rather than average. Dig a little deeper into many public figures’ career paths and you start to see a different story. Comedian of the moment, Amy Schumer, only really started achieving big success in her 30s. Julianne Moore, one of the most celebrated actresses working today, has arguably produced her best work since turning 40 – and is still killing it at age 55. And the woman who just might land the biggest job in the world later this year – Hillary Clinton – is 68. At the same age many people retire, she’s at the peak of her career. The older you get, the more skills and experience you have to bring to the table, and the more confidence and knowledge you (hopefully) possess.One of the most famous latecomer-to-success stories is Harry Potter author JK Rowling. A 30-something unemployed single parent when she finally got a book deal, she admits to suffering 12 rejections before finding a publisher. In her 2008 Ted talk , she said that seeing herself as a failure was in fact liberating, as it allowed her to focus on her main love: writing. It’s a very different image of success in your 30s compared to the glossy, polished Sex and the City-style success stories that our generation grew up with.