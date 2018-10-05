A Local's Guide To Berlin, By The Designer Making The Best Shoes On The 'Gram

Aeydē has only been around since 2015 but in those three years has made fashion's footwear offering far more thrilling. The Berlin-based brand was founded by Luisa Krogmann and Constantin Langholz-Baikousis, whose mission was to offer contemporary, subtle and distinctive designs – think snakeskin cowboy boots, kicky patent heels, architectural shapes and off-kilter uppers.
Now with 36k Instagram followers (and counting), the brand continues to go from strength to strength, from producing a capsule collection with influencer Lucy Williams to being stocked at the likes of Net-A-Porter and Moda Operandi.
While the products are manufactured at family-owned factories in Italy's Marche region, the small team dreaming up the covetable designs are based in the heart of Berlin. We asked Luisa for her guide to Germany's capital, from the best place to dance 'til the early hours to the stores to hunt for vintage treasures.
Click through to see her Berlin recommendations.