Teachers, parents and even peers are often trained in how to look out for signs of self-harm in adolescents, and there exists resources for this online. But for spotting self harm in adults, no such protocol exists. “People notice and they worry, but there’s not that much they can do,” says Sarah. “I don’t talk about my self-harm for fear I will be judged on my ability to parent,” she adds.



The stigma surrounding the issue – compounded by its association with teenagers – can make it more difficult for adults to come forward. This is something Sarah acknowledges: “I’ve always said, and I still say, that if there was a way I could self-harm with no physical consequences, no scars, no dangers or ramifications, nobody worrying about me, I would." Sarah says that, because of this, being an adult who self-harms, ultimately, is very isolating.